Governor Hogan discusses collaborative surge operations to address violent crime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Baltimore is edging closer and closer to another year 300 homicide investigations. Now, two new state initiatives will be implemented to potentially help lower future homicide and crime rates.

Governor Larry Hogan shared those measures today, one is called 'Knock and Talk', which is where Police, parole and probation officers, and social workers make home visits.

Maryland's head of public safety says these personal visits have helped the recently released with a host of issues.

"We're talking everything from a client that is experiencing trouble becoming employed, others needing some assistance with medical, to speaking to a grandmother that really wants to figure out how to help to have her children under supervision, navigate the situation they're in. So there has been very positive comments. We're taking each one of those and working through them, with our agents and with our team," said Maryland Secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services Robert Green.

The other initiative involves state police troopers.

The Baltimore City Feeder Route Task Force added 16 troopers patrolling routes in and out of Baltimore overnight.

The governor says this started a few weeks ago, and has already lead to dozens of arrests.