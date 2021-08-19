Governor Hogan dedicates portion of MD 404 to honor fallen firefighter Daniel Lister

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan dedicated a portion of MD 404 to Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Lister of the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company.

Fire Chief Lister died in the line of duty while responding to a motor vehicle incident along that highway in September 2018.

“While there are no words that can ever truly show our appreciation and respect for Danny’s selfless service, today, on behalf of all of the people of Maryland, we offer a small token of our eternal gratitude with the dedication of a portion of MD 404 in honor of Danny Lister,” said Governor Hogan. “We do this with the knowledge that Danny’s life is not only marked by the last call he answered, but by a lifetime’s worth of service to his community and to his state.”

Lister joined the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Fire Company in 2002 and over his 15-year career served as a lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, deputy chief, and chief.

He also served as the risk manager for Queen Anne’s County.

The portion of highway dedicated to Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Lister includes MD 404 between Downs Station Road and Saathoff Road.

Watch the full dedication below: