Governor Hogan declares week of May 11-17: National Police Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — May 11th through the 17th has been proclaimed as National Police Week by Governor Larry Hogan.

Hogan announced this in order to recognize the work police officers do to keep communities safe and honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Serving in law enforcement is one of the most dangerous jobs in our nation and we are thankful for all those who put their lives in harm's way every day to protect us,” said Governor Hogan. “We will continue to honor the memories of those who have fallen in the line of duty and will continue to champion police officers every single day with record funding and support.”

Since 2015, the State has directed more than $618 million in grants to support law enforcement.

