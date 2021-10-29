Governor Hogan declares state of emergency for areas at risk of severe tidal and coastal flooding

Governor Hogan has declared a state of emergency for areas of Maryland along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the Atlantic Coast that are at risk of severe tidal and coastal flooding.

The declaration includes Baltimore City and the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Prince George’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest tides in 10-20 years are expected, with threats including the inundation of water on roads, sidewalks, docks, marinas, and residential and commercial areas.

Here are the ongoing state response efforts:

Friday morning, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management raised the state’s activation level to Partial—the second-highest activation level—to enhance coordination with state and local agencies.

The Maryland National Guard has staged approximately 20 soldiers on state active duty and 10 vehicles at the Easton and Salisbury armories as a precaution in case they are needed to support civil agencies.



The Maryland Department of Transportation has issued an advisory warning that several roads in the state are already closed due to high water or fallen trees. The State Highway Administration’s (SHA) Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (CHART) emergency patrols will continue to patrol and assist motorists and respond to incidents to help restore traffic flow as safely and quickly as possible.

The Maryland State Police have responded to 119 crashes, 16 roadside hazards, and 27 disabled or unattended vehicles. Troopers have also answered 436 calls for service.

Maryland Natural Resources Police are ready and equipped to handle any maritime emergencies and assist allied agencies with accidents on land and water. Officers are responding to multiple adrift vessel calls.



Maryland Department of Natural Resources personnel have removed small to medium sized department vessels and sensitive monitoring equipment to safety.



Maryland State Parks closed several day-use areas and campgrounds and evacuated or relocated some campers in parks affected by the storm and related flooding. Parks affected include Assateague State Park, Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park, Point Lookout State Park, and Smallwood State Park.

Safety Tips