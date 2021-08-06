Governor Hogan attends ribbon cutting ceremony for Mother Mary Lange Catholic School

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Mother Mary Lange Catholic School, the first new Catholic school to open in Baltimore City in nearly 60 years.

During the ceremony, Governor Hogan announced that the State of Maryland is directing $39.2 million in federal funding to provide additional relief for nonpublic schools to address the negative impacts of COVID-19.

“Providing equitable access to education depends on the vision and the leadership of our community partners, and there is no better example of that than this beautiful new school named in honor of Mother Mary Lange—a visionary who understood the life-changing power of a good education,” said Governor Hogan. “It is within these classrooms that deserving students will be given the skills and the opportunities they need to reach their full potential.”

The $24 million state-of-the-art facility includes a STEM suite and digital media center, art and music rooms, a health suite, athletic fields, and a regulation size gymnasium and performance stage. Enrollment is anticipated to reach over 500 students within the first five years of operation.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is expected to offer tuition assistance to 80-90% of the student population. This assistance will be complemented by additional funding from the state’s successful BOOST Scholarship Program, which has provided scholarships for thousands of students to attend nonpublic schools.

The new school is named in honor of Mother Mary Lange, founder of the Oblate Sisters of Providence—the first religious community of women of African descent—and St. Frances Academy in East Baltimore.