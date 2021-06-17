Governor Hogan announces state closures for Juneteenth National Independence Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on June 18 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“This is an important step forward for our country,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is proud to support this legislation, and observe this new national holiday.”

Congress has passed S. 475, bipartisan legislation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

By law, whenever a national holiday falls on a Saturday, state employees observe the holiday on the preceding Friday.

In addition, Governor Hogan has issued a proclamation in honor of Juneteenth.

That proclamation can be viewed here.