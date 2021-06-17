Watch
Governor Hogan announces state closures for Juneteenth National Independence Day

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File
In this June 19, 2020 file photo, protesters chant as they march after a Juneteenth rally at the Brooklyn Museum, Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Thursday, July 23, 2020, New York State passed a bill to designate June 19 as Juneteenth to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 11:17:53-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on June 18 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“This is an important step forward for our country,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is proud to support this legislation, and observe this new national holiday.”

Congress has passed S. 475, bipartisan legislation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

By law, whenever a national holiday falls on a Saturday, state employees observe the holiday on the preceding Friday.

In addition, Governor Hogan has issued a proclamation in honor of Juneteenth.

That proclamation can be viewed here.

