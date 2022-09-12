Governor Hogan announces more than $13 million in highway safety grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan announced more than $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants as part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities.

The state funds were disbursed at the start of the fiscal year and the federal funds will be disbursed by October 1 by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration High Safety Office.

More than ninety organizations, agencies, and programs will receive funds.

“Since the beginning of our administration, we have worked to prioritize safety on our highways through innovative projects and partnerships,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will continue to help reduce crashes and fatalities all across the state and ensure highway safety remains a top priority.”

The funds will be used for initiatives to:

Increase the use of seat belts;

Prevent impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving;

Increase safety for pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists;

Promote the correct use of child passenger safety seats;

Support police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement;

Fund overtime enforcement of Maryland's traffic laws; and

Increase the efficiency and capability of Maryland's traffic data systems.

“To eliminate crashes and fatalities in Maryland, we need to work together as partners at the local, state, and federal levels to maintain a safe and reliable highway system and reinforce good driving behaviors,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports. “These grants affirm the commitment of MDOT and the Hogan administration to invest in critical transportation projects and initiatives that benefit residents, visitors, and businesses across Maryland.”

The state funds awarded this year can be used for traffic safety initiatives and are allocated based on crash data for each county and organization.