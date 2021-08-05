Governor Hogan and Mayor Brandon Scott will give COVID-19 updates Thursday afternoon

MARYLAND — Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, two Maryland officials will be holding press conferences Thursday afternoon.

Governor Larry Hogan will speak about the state's response to the latest numbers at 2 p.m. and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott will be giving his COVID-19 update at 1:45 p.m.

As much of the country opened up and as much of our daily lives returned to normal, recent COVID numbers tell a different story.

Not only are hospitalizations up in several hotspots, but so is the number of children who are now hospitalized. Daily COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States have reached the highest level in a month, but the delta variant continues to spread.

WMAR-2 News will be livestreaming Governor Hogan and Mayor Scott's press conferences, so be sure to check back for updates.