Governor Hogan and Mayor Brandon Scott will give COVID-19 updates Thursday afternoon

Coronavirus structure, illustration. Coronaviruses cause respiratory tract infections in humans and are connected with common colds, pneumonia and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).
Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 05, 2021
MARYLAND — Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, two Maryland officials will be holding press conferences Thursday afternoon.

Governor Larry Hogan will speak about the state's response to the latest numbers at 2 p.m. and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott will be giving his COVID-19 update at 1:45 p.m.

As much of the country opened up and as much of our daily lives returned to normal, recent COVID numbers tell a different story.

Not only are hospitalizations up in several hotspots, but so is the number of children who are now hospitalized. Daily COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States have reached the highest level in a month, but the delta variant continues to spread.

WMAR-2 News will be livestreaming Governor Hogan and Mayor Scott's press conferences, so be sure to check back for updates.

