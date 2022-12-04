Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan celebrate last holiday open house

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan hosted their final holiday open house this weekend.

The Governor and First Lady welcomed thousand of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for a tour of the historic house's Christmas decorations provided by Lowe's Bayshore Nursery in Stevensville and light refreshments that included hot Wassail and cookies and brownies.

“For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” said Governor Hogan. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”

As guest entered, Maryland State Police collected unwrapped toys that will be donated to a local toy drive.

More pictures from the final open house can be viewed here.

The video from the open house can be viewed here.