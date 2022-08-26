Governor candidate Wes Moore shares stage with President Biden at Maryland rally

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Wes Moore appeared alongside President Joe Biden Thursday evening at a Democratic National Committee rally in Rockville, Maryland.

The Maryland Democratic candidate for governor got up to the podium to talk about Maryland's future and highlighted his plans to rebuild the state's economy.

Moore spoke about making communities safer. Currently, Baltimore has 235 murder investigations in 2022. He also addressed strengthening Maryland public schools.

“I am fighting for a Maryland where we leave no one behind,” Wes Moore said. “Maryland, it is our time. This will be our decade. Now is when Maryland will lead. That’s why today, I am asking all Marylanders to remember our best days are ahead and we together build a state that those who came before us hoped for, and that our children deserve.”

Moore also shook hands with President Biden, saying that he stands with the President of the United States.

He introduced the President to the thousands in attendance.

Wes Moore even received a strong endorsement from the President.

“Wes is the real deal, folks,” President Joe Biden said. “If we all do our part, he’s the next Governor of Maryland.”

Wes Moore challenges Republican Dan Cox in the General Election in November. Cox is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.