Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox backs out of 'Unite the Right' event

The campaign says it didn't know the event shared name of anti-Semitic rally
Dan Cox.jpeg
Brian Tankersley, WMAR
Dan Cox.jpeg
Posted at 7:23 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 07:46:21-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — Republican candidate for governor Dan Cox said he will no longer be going to an event titled "Unite the Right".

According to his campaign, they did not know its title until Monday. The Cox campaign said it "denounces and disavows" the event, which is set to happen Oct. 22 in Arnold.

The event name is identical to the rally held in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017, where a woman was killed.

The Cox campaign released a statement Monday about its decision not to go, writing:

Dan Cox, Gordana Schifinelli, and the entire campaign denounce any association with this event. We will not be associated with anything that is reminiscent, accidental or otherwise, of the unspeakable tragedy that took place in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017. Anything less is unacceptable
Dan Cox Campaign

