Governor, Cal Ripken Jr. impressed with Aberdeen mass vaccination site

ABERDEEN, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan was joined by Cal Ripken Jr. for a tour of the mass vaccination site in Harford County, located at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The site at Cal Ripken Stadium has been open for about a week and half so far.

For older citizens or those who aren’t as mobile, the staff there are able to get patients through in about a 40 minute time span without putting them or their health at risk.

The governor shared that so far 85 percent of Marylanders over the age of 65 are already vaccinated. 63 percent of those over 18 are vaccinated as well.

According to reports 12 to 15 year olds are expected to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine as soon as next week.

We asked Governor Hogan if he'd require student vaccines before returning to school and here's that response...

"That would be up to the state school board and I don't anticipate that happening but our goal is to try and get as many people vaccinated as possible," Governor Hogan said. "What we've seen so far is a lot of interest from the 16 and 17 year olds. They're lining up; they're very excited about getting it. They want to play sports, they want to hang out with their friends; they want to get back into school."

Though the state has 13 mass vaccination sites, the governor's urging folks to take advantage of the more than 3,000 points of distribution already available.