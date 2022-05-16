Gov. Larry Hogan signs 140 bills into law, including one to help those who need insulin

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders signed 140 bills into law.

The most impactful bill, by far, was signing of the $4 billion capital budget.

“And this is a very big deal. It is the single biggest job creation legislation that we will jointly sign,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Other bills signed into law Monday will helps those who need insulin. This bill caps the co-pay for a 30-day supply of insulin at $30.

Other bills are a product of the pandemic.

Getting a vaccine has been on everyone's mind for the last two years, now Gov. Hogan made that process easier.

“Permanently allow EMTs and paramedics to administer vaccines as well as to expand the states commitment to fight Alzheimer's disease,” Gov. Hogan said.

Along with Alzheimer's disease, that bill includes dementia to continue the fight against debilitation disease like Alzheimer's and dementia. Maryland already has a “Move Over” or “Slow Down” law on the books.

This new bill will augment that. Now, drivers must pull over or try to slow down for first responders or other vehicles like tow trucks.

When the new law goes into effect, any car that has emergency light, cones or flares out, you must try to pull over.

If you can't pull over, the state doesn't want you to make a sudden move, just change your speed.

“We don't want you to move over if it's not safe to do so, but, what you can do is reduce your speed to a safe speed to providing extra to the person on the side of the roadway,” Gov. Hogan said.

The new move over law or slow down law goes into effect Oct. 1.

Another bill that affects us on the road is a new EZ Pass law.

It allows the Transportation Authority to waive any fees on EZ Pass if they paid by Nov. 30.

Penalties paid in error will be reimbursed.