Gov. Larry Hogan shares social media posts mingling, drinking with Orioles fans ahead of home opener

Photo by Larry Hogan
Posted at 8:41 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 20:41:44-04

BALTIMORE — Before making real decisions on Maryland's legislature, Governor Larry Hogan was in Baltimore enjoying the festivities that come with the Orioles' home opener.

Gov. Hogan hung out with Orioles' fans at Pickle's Pub before Monday's 3 p.m. game.

He was taking pictures and mingling with fans.

Gov. Hogan chugs beers with Orioles fans

Gov. Hogan even chugged a couple beers with his Orioles peers. He shared a social media post of him competing in a beer-chugging competition with fellow O's fans.

The governor walked Eutaw Street before attending the Orioles home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Just hours later, Hogan was back in Annapolis discussing Sine Die 2022 and the last day of the legislation session.

The Orioles won their home opener, 2-0.

