Gov. Larry Hogan shares social media posts mingling, drinking with Orioles fans ahead of home opener

BALTIMORE — Before making real decisions on Maryland's legislature, Governor Larry Hogan was in Baltimore enjoying the festivities that come with the Orioles' home opener.

Gov. Hogan hung out with Orioles' fans at Pickle's Pub before Monday's 3 p.m. game.

He was taking pictures and mingling with fans.

Gov. Hogan chugs beers with Orioles fans

Had a great time hanging out with fellow @Orioles fans at Pickles Pub and on Eutaw Street before today’s home opener! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/CpYhbM5XMr — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 11, 2022

Gov. Hogan even chugged a couple beers with his Orioles peers. He shared a social media post of him competing in a beer-chugging competition with fellow O's fans.

The governor walked Eutaw Street before attending the Orioles home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Just hours later, Hogan was back in Annapolis discussing Sine Die 2022 and the last day of the legislation session.

The Orioles won their home opener, 2-0.