Gov. Larry Hogan breaks through eight boards celebrating Taekwondo Day in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan put on a Dobok, the white outfit worn during spars in Taekwondo, and broke through eight boards labeled "toxic politics."

Six years ago, Gov. Hogan declared April 5 Taekwondo Day in Maryland.

Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan, on Tuesday, presented a proclamation to declare this day Taekwondo Day in Maryland and recognize a number of leading Taekwondo masters from across the state.

To represent my eight years serving as governor and to commemorate Taekwondo Day in Maryland, I showed off my Taekwondo ‘mastery’ by breaking through eight boards labeled “toxic politics.” pic.twitter.com/ihLic4AGIE — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 5, 2022

To celebrate, and signify his eight years as Maryland's governor, Hogan broke through those eight boards. He shared a video of the ceremony on social media.

“We first declared Taekwondo Day in Maryland six years ago and we chose April 5th, which is Arbor Day in Korea, because of Maryland’s special bond with Korea and to represent the thriving Korean American community in our state,” Governor Hogan said. “Taekwondo is an important part of Korea’s cultural legacy and its successes and popularity have spread across Maryland and all around the globe.”

During a trade mission to Asia in 2015, the governor received an honorary ninth degree black belt from the World Taekwondo Headquarters in Korea.

The governor and the First Lady are the honorary co-chairs for the annual Maryland Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship in October, with the proceeds going to the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

In February, Governor Hogan was awarded the Gwanghwa Medal (Gwanghwajang) by South Korea’s Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck—the highest award that the Republic of Korea bestows to foreign dignitaries for improving relations and diplomatic ties.

