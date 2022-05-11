Watch
Gov. Hogan welcomes new shipping line to bring more business to Baltimore

Posted at 6:07 PM, May 11, 2022
BALTIMORE — More business is coming to the Port of Baltimore.

Gov. Hogan today welcomed the ZIM eCommerce Baltimore Express.

ZXB, as the service will be called, is part of Israel-based shipping lines, one of the biggest ocean carrier container companies in the world.

ZXB president spoke on the benefits Baltimore has to offer.

"We'll continue to work to make this partnership good for business as well as for the environment. I want to send all our friends and colleagues from Port of Baltimore, Port of America and the great state of Maryland for their support, hospitality and friendship," said Eli Glickman, Zim president.

The governor said the line will offer customers the fastest transit time from Asia to Baltimore.

