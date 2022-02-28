Watch
Gov. Hogan terminates Maryland's relationship with Russia's Leningrad Region

Governor's House in Annapolis supports Ukraine
Courtesy Maryland Senate Pres. Bill Ferguson
The Governor's House in Annapolis is lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 11:44:24-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is terminating its decades-long relationship with Russia's Leningrad region, announced Gov. Larry Hogan's office today.

Hogan directed the Secretary of State over the weekend to sever Maryland's 1993 sister-state relationship with the region, said spokesperson Kata Hall Burke.

Hogan made the move right as Maryland Senate Pres. Bill Ferguson announced he was planning a senate resolution to do the same.

"Having witnessed the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, I am obliged to immediately dissolve and terminate Maryland's partnership with the Leningrad Region," Hogan said in the letter to Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko.

The governor said the agreement was originally signed with the purpose of engaging in mutual exchange, and the goal was "to promote peace and prosperity between communities via local governments."

The Leningrad Region covers the outskirts of St. Petersburg (formerly Leningrad), Russia's second-largest city.

Local leaders including Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott have also condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supported local Ukrainian communities.

