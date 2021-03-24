Gov. Hogan signs landmark HBCU funding bill

BOWIE, Md. — Hundreds of millions of dollars are coming to Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities.

Last week, lawmakers approved a measure to pay $577 million over 10 years to settle a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and under-funding at the state’s four historically black colleges and universities.

Governor Larry Hogan signed that settlement Wednesday after vetoing a similar bill last year citing economic difficulties created by the pandemic.

"This is the start of a new day because when we get through this crisis when we come out on the other side or composite would be an age is the educational excellence that our HBCUs provide and what we are doing here today is providing the necessary resources so that we can invest in the cutting edge programs that are going to lead Maryland into the future."

The money in the settlement can be used for scholarships and financial aid support services, faculty recruitment and development, and the expansion and improvement of existing academic programs as well as the development and implementation of new programs.

Most of the measure’s provisions are contingent on a final settlement agreement by June 1. Payments wont begin until fiscal year 2023.