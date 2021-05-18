Gov. Hogan signs 226 bills into law including sports betting and alcohol takeout & delivery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday signed 226 measures from the 2021 General Assembly into law.

Some of the major bills include legalizing sports betting, the repeal of Maryland's state song, and expanding the ability for bars and restaurants to offer alcohol via carryout or delivery.

Another bill, the Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act, requires college athletics programs to adopt and implement specified guidelines related to the health and safety of student athletes.

Other legislation enacted Tuesday includes:

HB 940: Legislation to legalize sports betting in the State of Maryland.

HB 667/SB 8: Legislation to immediately repeal the State Song.

HB 736/SB 751: Emergency legislation to permit professional counselors licensed in states participating in the interstate compact to practice across state lines.

SB 439, Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act: Legislation requiring collegiate athletics programs to adopt and implement specified guidelines related to the health and safety of student athletes.

HB 12/SB 205: Legislation expanding the ability of restaurants, bars, and taverns to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption or delivery.

HB 636/SB 546, Safe School Drinking Water Act: Legislation to address potentially elevated levels of lead in school drinking water.

SB 515: Legislation prohibiting a student from entering school property if he or she is a registered sex offender.

SB 186: Legislation expanding eligibility under the job creation tax credit program administered by the Department of Commerce to include small businesses that hire at least one qualified veteran employee.

HB 425/SB 623: Legislation prohibiting a person from knowingly possessing ransomware with the intent to use it for specified purposes and establishing criminal penalties for violations.

HB605: Legislation to expand mental and behavioral health training for veterans.

HB 1268: Legislation establishing the Legal Education Success Collaborative between the University of Baltimore (UB) School of Law, the University of Maryland (UM) School of Law, and Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to increase diversity in the legal field.

SB 338/HB 563: Legislation waiving animal adoption fees for veterans.

SB 257/HB 337: Legislation authorizing job training organizations to claim a sales and use tax credit.

SB 895: Legislation requiring the president of each University System of Maryland (USM) institution, when setting student fees, to present information on fees for review.

SB 926: Legislation allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to serve as project manager for a new multi-use sports and events facility in Hagerstown.

