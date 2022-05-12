Gov. Hogan signs 105 bipartisan bills into law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an additional 105 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to prevent opioid overdoses statewide, direct more funding to local governments for infrastructure improvements, and additional steps to divest from Russia and express solidarity with Ukraine.

“Today, we are signing another 105 bipartisan bills into law, including measures that keep important promises we have made—from tackling the opioid epidemic to restoring hundreds of millions of dollars in critical funding for local infrastructure improvements,” Gov. Hogan said. “I want to thank legislative leaders and the members of the General Assembly for working with us on these initiatives to keep changing Maryland for the better.”

The governor was joined for Thursday's signing ceremony by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson.

In his opening comments, the governor highlighted the following measures:

The Statewide Targeted Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act, to increase access to Naloxone, which helps save lives and reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Legislation to dramatically increase critical infrastructure funding for local governments [lnks.gd] to advance priority projects and improvements.

Cybersecurity legislation to further solidify Maryland’s standing as the cyber capital of America, and protect Marylanders against cyberattacks.

Legislation codifying the governor’s directive to the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System to divest from Russia, and a joint resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The full list of bills enacted is available here [lnks.gd].