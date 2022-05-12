Watch
Gov. Hogan signs 105 bipartisan bills into law

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
ANNAPOLIS, MD - JANUARY 16: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) addresses the media before his second inauguration at the Maryland State House January 16, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Hogan is the first Republican Governor of Maryland to be inaugurated for a second term since the 1950's when Theodore Roosevelt Keldin served two terms from Jan. 1950 to Jan. 1959. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Posted at 4:24 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 16:24:05-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an additional 105 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to prevent opioid overdoses statewide, direct more funding to local governments for infrastructure improvements, and additional steps to divest from Russia and express solidarity with Ukraine.

“Today, we are signing another 105 bipartisan bills into law, including measures that keep important promises we have made—from tackling the opioid epidemic to restoring hundreds of millions of dollars in critical funding for local infrastructure improvements,” Gov. Hogan said. “I want to thank legislative leaders and the members of the General Assembly for working with us on these initiatives to keep changing Maryland for the better.”

The governor was joined for Thursday's signing ceremony by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson.

In his opening comments, the governor highlighted the following measures:

  • The Statewide Targeted Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act, to increase access to Naloxone, which helps save lives and reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. 
  • Legislation to dramatically increase critical infrastructure funding for local governments [lnks.gd] to advance priority projects and improvements.
  • Cybersecurity legislation to further solidify Maryland’s standing as the cyber capital of America, and protect Marylanders against cyberattacks.
  • Legislation codifying the governor’s directive to the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System to divest from Russia, and a joint resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The full list of bills enacted is available here [lnks.gd].

