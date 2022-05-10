Gov. Hogan recognizes nurses week with plaque of proclamation

BALTIMORE — It's national nurse's week and many are showing their thanks and praise to nursing staff country-wide.

Over two years into the Covid crisis now, the value and importance of nurses has come to light more than ever before, as they put tireless hours into the care of millions.

Gov. Hogan recognized nurses week today by presenting a plaque of proclamation to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital.

"First of all this a wonderful place at Levindale here and my friend Jack Furlow has been asking me to come visit for some time and I think it was a special visit to do it during nurses week, just to thank all our nurses that have gone above and beyond. Lets give it up for the nurses, see everybody loves the nurses," said Hogan.

A big thanks from everyone here at WMAR as well to all the nurses watching.

National nurses week goes until this Thursday.