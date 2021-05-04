Gov. Hogan recognizes Maryland businesses that promote outdoor recreation

BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan recognized Maryland businesses that promote outdoor recreation.

He stopped by the Black Girls Dive Foundation on Resource Drive in Randallstown. It's an eco-stem based program.

"What we do is we integrate STEM. Which is your science, technology, engineering and mathematics. We integrate that with scientific diving, scuba diving, and marine conservation."

They have an online classroom. Students range in age from 9-16.

And they learn everything from drone operation to underwater photography.