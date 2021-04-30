Gov. Hogan proclaims May and June 2021 months of the Cicada

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has declared May and June 2021 as Maryland Magicicada Months.

The proclamation recognizes the return of the cicada.

Brood X periodical cicadas emerge once every 17 years and are only found in the eastern United States.

They are expected to be here in Maryland beginning sometime in early May through the end of June.

“I encourage all Marylanders to take advantage of this opportunity to learn about these remarkable, harmless creatures,” said Governor Hogan. “For a few short weeks this spring, many across the state will have a front-row seat to witness a natural phenomenon that happens nowhere else on the planet.”

Based off their last appearance in 2004, cicadas will likely appear in Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, eastern Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Washington Counties.

These insects live for just a few weeks, during which time they shed their nymphal exoskeletons, grow wings, fly, sing, mate, lay eggs in trees, and then die.

Cicadas do not chew, bite, or sting, so they are not a threat to humans, pets, animals, or most plants.

If your pet or animal consumes a few cicadas, they should be fine but could get an upset stomach if they consume too many.

Just a fair warning, they will be loud, especially in the afternoon at times reaching a volume as high as 105 decibels, which is comparable to a lawn mower, leaf blower, or chainsaw.

The state urges residents to not use pesticides or insecticides to kill them.