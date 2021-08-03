Gov. Hogan on hand for completed demolition of the Baltimore City Detention Center

BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday got behind the controls of a backhoe to ceremoniously complete the demolition of the Baltimore City Detention Center.

The troubled jail was ordered closed in July 2015.

Demolition began following a Board of Public Works vote in October 2019 and was expected to take 14-months at an estimated cost of $27.5 million.

RELATED: Demolition of the old Baltimore City Detention Center began Thursday morning

In total, 39 structures on the 8-acre property were demolished, many of which stood prior to the Civil War.

Future plans are to build a new therapeutic treatment center to treat mental health and substance abuse, for up to 1,400 people.

