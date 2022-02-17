Gov. Hogan nominates two judges to serve on Maryland's highest court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan nominated two judges to serve on Maryland's highest court and one more to serve on the State's Court of Special Appeals.

Angela M. Eaves, the current administrative judge for the Harford County Circuit Court, is nominated to sit on the Court of Appeals to succeed Judge Robert N. McDonald, who is retiring. Eaves will become the first Hispanic appointed to Maryland’s appellate courts.

Matthew J. Fader, the current chief judge of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, is being elevated to the Court of Appeals in place of the retiring Judge Joseph M. Getty.

Anne K. Albright, a judge on the Montgomery County Circuit Court, has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by Fader.

E. Gregory Wells, of Calvert County has been appointed to taking Fader's position as Chief Judge of the Court of Special Appeals. Wells will be the first African American to serve as chief judge of the Court, and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as a chief judge on either Maryland appellate court. He's been a judge with the Court of Special Appeals since 2019.