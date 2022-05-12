Gov. Hogan, Maryland State Police honor law enforcement officers killed in line of duty

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Police week is a national observance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

On Thursday, the memory of those killed in action in Maryland were celebrated at Maryland State Police Headquarters in Pikesville.

Gladys Ridge lost her brother who was killed in the line of duty more than 70 years ago.

Even though decades have past, Ridge said the pain is still there. This is the 60th year of Police Week.

This is also the last time Gov. Larry Hogan will give a speech as governor for a Fallen Heroes Dedication.

“So many of you here this morning have had the bear, the profound grief and the unimaginable heartache of losing a spouse, a child, a parent, a brother or sister or someone you love,” Gov. Hogan said.

Ridge told WMAR-2 News the memories of losing her brother are still fresh.

“There is a hole in your heart anytime a part of you moves on. So that hole is always there,” Ridge said.

So, as Ridge and the other families honor their loved ones, they know something many of us do not.

“When any man dies, you die with them,” Ridge said.

The ceremonies emphasize just how dangerous police work is.

In 2021, 59 officers were killed in the United States. In 2020, more than 60,000 officers were assaulted.

