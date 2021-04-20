Gov. Hogan: 'Justice has now been served' in Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, other local leaders react

Gov. Hogan and local leaders reacted to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

In a tweet, Hogan said:

"The senseless murder of George Floyd served as yet another reminder that we still have a long way to go to live up to our nation’s highest ideals. Justice has now been served, and we hope that this verdict will bring some measure of peace to the Floyd family and the community."

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison also released a statement on the Chauvin case verdict:

“As a law enforcement executive, the actions and conduct of Chauvin not only failed to represent the oath to protect and serve, but it was shocking to the consciousness to every human being that watched that video, and I believe that justice has been appropriately served. This is not how any officer should conduct themselves. Our department will continue to support members of our community that want to exercise their first amendment rights and peacefully gather in reference to the verdict in this case. We ask that residents continue to demonstrate in a peaceful and orderly fashion, just as they had done last year during the months after learning of the murder of George Floyd.”

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement as well:

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of George Floyd, and I hope they find some healing in today’s verdict. Regardless of this decision, more work remains to prove once and for all that Black lives matter in America. We must honor George’s legacy and join together to build an inclusive system that truly works for everyone.”