Gov. Hogan commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11

ANNAPOLIS, md. — Today, Governor Larry Hogan commemorated the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during the Maryland National Guard’s Fallen Warrior Ceremony at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation.
He paid tribute to the 13 citizen soldiers of the Maryland National Guard who died on September 11, 2001.
“God bless each of the 13 souls we remember today. God bless their families, their loved ones, and all of our fallen heroes. And may God continue to bless the great State of Maryland, and the United States of America,” said Hogan.
The 13 members of the Maryland National Guard who were honored today include:
- CW4 William Ruth. Died 11 Sep 2001 from injuries sustained at the Pentagon, Arlington Va.
- Staff Sgt. Kenneth Cropper. Died 20 Mar 2002 at Fort Myer, Va.
- Private First Class Carlton Newman. Died 3 Mar 2005 at Ft. Stewart, Georgia
- CPL Samuel Boswell. Died 14 Oct 2005 from injuries sustained in Al Taji, Iraq
- CPL Bernard Ceo. Died 14 Oct 2005 from injuries sustained in Al Taji, Iraq
- Sgt. Brian Connor. Died 14 Oct 2005 from injuries sustained in Al Taji, Iraq
- Staff Sgt. Michael McMullen. Died 10 Jan 2006 from wounds sustained in Ramadi, Iraq
- CSM Roger Haller. Died 20 Jan 2007 from wounds sustained in Baghdad, Iraq
- Sgt. First Class Collin Bowen. Died 14 March 2008 from wounds sustained in Khost province, Afghanistan
- Sgt. 1st Class William B. Woods. Died 16 Aug 2009 from wounds sustained in Ghazni, Afghanistan
- Staff Sgt Matthew A. Pucino. Died 23 Nov 2009 from wounds sustained in Pashay Kala, Afghanistan
- Maj. Robert J. Marchanti II. Died 25 Feb 2012 from wounds sustained in Kabul, Afghanistan
- Staff Sgt. Eddison A. Hermond, Jr. Died 29 May 2018 when saving a civilian during the flooding in Ellicott City.