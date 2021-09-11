Gov. Hogan commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11

ANNAPOLIS, md. — Today, Governor Larry Hogan commemorated the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during the Maryland National Guard’s Fallen Warrior Ceremony at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation.

He paid tribute to the 13 citizen soldiers of the Maryland National Guard who died on September 11, 2001.

“God bless each of the 13 souls we remember today. God bless their families, their loved ones, and all of our fallen heroes. And may God continue to bless the great State of Maryland, and the United States of America,” said Hogan.

The 13 members of the Maryland National Guard who were honored today include:

