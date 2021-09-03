Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Hogan appoints new Chief Judge of Maryland's high court

items.[0].image.alt
Audtakorn Sutarmjam / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Gavel_Court_Sentence.jpg
Posted at 4:20 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 16:22:11-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has appointed a new Chief Judge to Maryland's high court.

Judge Joseph M. Getty will replace current Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, who will retire on September 10.

Hogan also elevated current Court of Appeals Judge Steven B. Gould to fill the vacancy that will be left when Barbera departs.

Getty will only remain Chief Judge until April 2022, when he is scheduled to retire. Two months before that, the Court of Appeals is expected to have another opening when Judge Robert N. McDonald retires.

Hogan has directed the Chief Legal Counsel to begin a process to find their successors.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019