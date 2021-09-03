Gov. Hogan appoints new Chief Judge of Maryland's high court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has appointed a new Chief Judge to Maryland's high court.

Judge Joseph M. Getty will replace current Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, who will retire on September 10.

Hogan also elevated current Court of Appeals Judge Steven B. Gould to fill the vacancy that will be left when Barbera departs.

Getty will only remain Chief Judge until April 2022, when he is scheduled to retire. Two months before that, the Court of Appeals is expected to have another opening when Judge Robert N. McDonald retires.

Hogan has directed the Chief Legal Counsel to begin a process to find their successors.

