Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water

BALTIMORE — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.

"Our agencies are working around the clock to assist city officials and help ensure access to clean water,” Governor Hogan said. “Residents in the affected areas should follow the boil water advisory until it is lifted. We will continue to provide coordination and technical assistance, and make available what resources and personnel are needed as the situation warrants.”

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is the lead agency working with the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) to implement and enforce the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, ensuring that all appropriate standards for health protocols are being met.

MDE has had a team of engineers onsite inspecting the distribution system, treatment systems, pumping facilities, and other infrastructure.

MDE will also be conducting inspections at certain treatment facilities in and around the affected area.

Since raising the State Activation Level to Enhanced, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) has engaged in the following coordination activities:

Detailed a liaison to the city’s Emergency Operations Center, and convened teleconferences with affected jurisdictions.

Procured additional bottled water for area hospitals and adult care facilities within the advisory area.

Facilitated Baltimore City’s Maryland Intrastate Emergency Management Requests (MIEMAC) for water samplers and emergency operations center planners.

Assisted Baltimore DPW in standing up a Joint Information Center (JIC).

Wednesday afternoon, the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) delivered 37,000 bottles of water to Harlem Park School to assist the city in water distribution.

In addition, DGS is sourcing water procurement requests through state contracts and emergency vendors as needed. The Maryland Department of Human Services (MDH) has donated two pallets of water.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is providing public health guidance—including responses to specific questions related to food manufacturing and food service facilities—and has water samplers on standby to assist as well.

The Maryland Department of Disabilities (MDOD) is providing technical assistance to ensure that critical public-facing documents are accessible to people who use assistive technology, and making communication devices accessible at water refill stations.

Maryland State Police (MSP) is providing security and transportation for critical assets in support of the operation.