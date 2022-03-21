Watch
Gov. Hogan announced the donation of ventilators to help patients in Ukraine

Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 13:26:37-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), donated 50 Astral portable ventilators to treat patients at front line hospitals in Ukraine.

These ventilators will help those who have been hurt during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” said Governor Hogan.

The Maryland Department of General Services also provided logistical support. The ventilators are expected leave the United States today , ad should arrive at hospitals in Ukraine later in the week.

