Gov. Hogan addresses new Maryland State Police class, speaks on governor's race

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Governor Hogan delivered remarks Friday at the Maryland State Police 154th Academy Class Graduation.

The ceremony was held at LifePoint Church in Reisterstown.

Gov. Hogan address media at state police graduation

There were 23 new troopers who joined the state’s ranks.

While there, Gov. Hogan shared his thoughts on the race for governor.

Hogan’s pick, Kelly Schulz, lost to Donald Trump-backed Dan Cox for the Republican nomination.

Wes Moore is leading Tom Perez in a close Democratic race.

“Poll came out on Tuesday, said I had a 70 percent approval rating, so it wasn't a rejection of me,” Hogan said. “My daughter was elected states attorney by 43 points against a 24-year-incumbent. So, I think it was a big mistake for the Republican party and it’s bad for the state of Maryland because now we don't really have a competitive candidate to run in November and we're back to a one-party rule again.”

The general election is on Nov. 8.

