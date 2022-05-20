Watch
Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning dump truck on I-95 in Rosedale

Baltimore County Fire Dept. via Twitter
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 20, 2022
ROSEDALE, Md. — A dump truck fire blocked all southbound traffic on I-95 for an extended period during morning rush hour Friday.

It happened around mile marker 63.2 in Rosedale, near Kenwood and Hazelwood.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said several good Samaritans rescued the driver from the burning truck.

"Thanks to their bravery, the driver escaped with non life-threatening injuries," the department tweeted.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but lanes reopened after crews cleaned up fuel that had spilled from the truck onto the road.

