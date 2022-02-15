GoFundMe set up for 2-year-old Pasadena girl battling cancer

BALTIMORE — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a two-year-old Pasadena girl battling cancer.

The Nelson's received the terrible news on January 25 that their daughter Madilynn Jo had been diagnosed with Neuroblastoma.

A CT scan showed a mass near Madi's spine, and doctors now think it has metastasized in multiple places throughout her body.

She is currently being treated at John Hopkins Pediatric Oncology.

Madi's father, Todd Nelson, is a Realtor and defensive coordinator for the Stevenson University football team. Her mom, Danielle, manages a dermatologist's office in Anne Arundel County.

The GoFundMe was set up by the Nelson's family friend, Katie Heffington.

So far, $73,385 has been raised of a $100,000 goal.

To follow Maddi's journey, click here.