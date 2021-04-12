GoFundMe page created for sailor critically injured in shooting near Ft. Detrick

FREDERICK — A GoFundMe page has been created for one of the victims in the shooting near Fort Detrick in Frederick last week.

The page was created over the weekend for one of the two victims of the shooting, Carlo Portugal.

Portugal was shot with a rifle and remains in critical condition at the Baltimore Trauma Center.

38-year-old U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman, Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, shot Portugal and 26-year-old Casey Nutt last week.

Nutt was treated and released from the hospital on April 6.

Following the shooting, the gunman drove to nearby Ft. Detrick where he sped by security at the Nalin Pond gate off Opposumtown Pike.

Within minutes Military Police stationed on-base fatally shot the suspect, when he brandished a rifle.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.