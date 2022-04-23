Watch
GMBC fundraiser raises over $98,000 for abuse and sexual assault victims

Courtesy of Stephanie Rogers
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 14:26:46-04

TOWSON, Md. — It’s the seventh annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes fundraiser.

It’s a fundraiser for their SAFE-Domestic Violence program, which provides services like medical care and counseling for abuse and sexual assault victims for free.

Saturday, over $98,000 was raised.

This year, the event was a hybrid event with an in-person walk at GBMC’s campus, and an option for others who can log their miles online for free by logging their miles on GBMC’s website.

This year’s goal is to collectively log 10,000 miles by April 30.

