Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum honor the working women of World War II

Aviation Museum Family Day Salutes Women of Aviation
Posted at 10:09 PM, Mar 21, 2021
BALTIMORE — To celebrate women's history month the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum held a family fun day. Children made and flew pink paper airplaines, they played the 'forces of the flight' game and learned about women pilots called the 99's.

The day ended with a special activity for national Rosie the Riveter day...Which honors working women during world war two.

"I feel great knowing that I was a trailblazer and every time I see one woman trying to climb I would like to push her a little higher. That's why I tell my story to colleges and to high school people all over America. I've been to New Orleans, Colorado, Philadelphia, and New York. Wherever I speak I tell the story that they must get out and fight."

Women helped assemble aircraft at the Glenn L. Martin company during World War II.

