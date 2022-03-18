Glen Burnie woman dies after being trapped inside burning home, husband escapes but badly injured

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A woman has died after firefighters pulled her from a burning home in Glen Burnie Friday.

Flames broke out at the two-story home on Greenwood Avenue around 12:30am.

A 72-year-old resident of the home was able to escape before fire crews got on scene, but his wife, 68-year-old Darlene Feeheley, was still trapped.

By the time firefighters could get to her, she'd already gone into cardiac arrest.

The husband is still hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was accidentally started in the kitchen.

It took approximately 42 firefighters about 45 minutes to get it under control. One firefighter sustained an eye injury while battling the blaze.