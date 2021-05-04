Glen Burnie woman convicted of filing false tax returns

GLEN BURNIE — A Glen Burnie woman has been convicted of filing false tax returns.

Marsha Reed, 38, of Glen Burnie was convicted of three counts of filing a false income tax return.

Reed was sentenced to 5 years in jail, all suspended, and five years supervised probation. As a condition of probation, Reed is prohibited from acting as a tax preparer.

She was also ordered to pay $24,727 in restitution to the Comptroller.

Reed owned and operated M & E Tax Service in Glen Burnie. While not a registered tax preparer in Maryland, Reed prepared and filed state income tax returns, for a fee, on behalf of numerous Maryland residents.

Many of the Maryland tax returns Reed filed on behalf of her clients included false information, which reduced their Maryland tax liabilities and improperly increased their state tax refunds by $24,727.