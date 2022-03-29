Glen Burnie starting new Landfill Solar Project

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two solar and renewable energy initiatives were announced today by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

County Executives signed a Bill that will provide the County with clean electricity and cost savings for the next 25 years. Executive Order 57 also allows the county to purchase 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 to run government operations.

The Executive Order allows the County to slash greenhouse gas emissions by using less electricity. The county will now partner with the private sector to build more solar energy facilities on brownfields, landfills and other County-owned properties.

Their next step will be to lease about 20 acres of the closed Glen Burnie Landfill to Ameresco to build a solar energy facility. This is projected to provide $6.75 million in taxpayer savings.

Unanimous County Council votes made this solar project possible. These votes approved a lease agreement and power purchase agreement between Ameresco and the County.

