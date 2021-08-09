Glen Burnie mother evacuates 18-month-old twins as fire spreads through home

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie mother was able to safely evacuate her 18-month-old twins as fire began to spread throughout the front of her home Saturday morning.

Fire first broke out on the front porch just before 3am in the unit block of New Jersey Avenue.

The mother suffered a minor injury as result, and was treated on scene.

Although crews were able to bring the flames under control within 20 minutes, enough damage had already been caused to displace the family.

Fire officials estimate the total cost to be around $130,000.

Alarms in the home were operational, according to officials. The cause remains under investigation.