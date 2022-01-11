Glen Burnie man sentenced to life for murder of a former federal protective services officer

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 45 years for the murder of a former federal protective services officer among other charges.

According to court records, in August 2006, the victim, Benjamin Curtis, and a woman in the passenger seat were sitting in his 2002 Ford Expedition in the 1600 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton when they were confronted by a man armed with a handgun.

The man, later identified as 41-year-old William McDonald, pointed the weapon at Curtis and demanded money and the passenger’s purse.

After giving them both items, documents detail McDonald telling the woman to remove her clothing. The victim then attacked the defendant and was shot in the head during the struggle.

The woman fled the vehicle and ran to a security gate at nearby Fort Meade.

Fort Meade Police responded to the scene and found Curtis alive but unconscious. He would later die from his injuries.

A month later, Atlantic City Police recovered a Glock .40 caliber handgun during a traffic stop that was previously reported stolen during the robbery of a residence in Anne Arundel County.

One of the people involved told police that she purchased the gun from a guy in Maryland. Six days later, Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives transported the recovered spent shell casing recovered from the victim’s 2002 Ford Explorer for a comparison test and it revealed that the recovered shell casing was a match to the recovered gun.

Homicide Detectives interviewed several witnesses who identified William Lloyd McDonald as the individual who had sold them the handgun shortly after the homicide.

Prosecutors also recovered a letter McDonald wrote from jail to an acquaintance where he sought to silence the witnesses against him.

﻿A jury found McDonald guilty of all the charges in October 2021.