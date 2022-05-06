Glen Burnie man sentenced for attempted first-degree murder

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man was sentenced to life suspend all but 50 years of active incarceration for attempted first-degree murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery and first degree assault.

A jury found 47-year-old Gerald Haigis guilty of the charges on October 7, 2021.

“Having to relive such a horrific incident is never an easy thing to do and it’s because of the victims’ strength that the defendant was held accountable and will spend decades in prison where he won’t be able to hurt anyone else. I hope this sentence provides him with a sense of solace as he continues to heal from such a vicious assault and robbery,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said.

On April 5, 2021, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a call of a carjacking in the area of Baymeadow Drive and E. Ordnance Road.

Once at the scene, police officers located the victim sitting on the median strip with blood in his hair and his arm was injured.

According to police, the victim told officers he was driving with a white male named ‘Jerry,’ who was later identified Gerald Haigis.

Haigis and the victim picked up a female passenger and the three adults drove to Baltimore City to purchase drugs, police said.

According to police, the victim and the two passengers then headed back to Anne Arundel County and parked the vehicle in a parking lot located off E. Ordnance Road. There, the victim said that Haigis, who was seated behind him, placed something around his neck and attempted to strangle him.

The victim told police he fought the defendant off and attempted to back the vehicle out of the parking lot when the female, who was in the front passenger seat, reached over, slammed the gear into park and turned the vehicle off.

As the victim started to flee the vehicle, the defendant got into the driver’s seat, and intentionally struck him with the car. After being struck, the victim moved out of the roadway and hid under one of the trucks that was located in the parking lot.

During the investigation, surveillance cameras from local businesses showed the incident occurred as reported by the victim as well as corroborating several more details that happened during the attack.

The cameras showed Haigis attempting to hit the victim with the car several times as well as the defendant getting out of the victim’s car, pointing a gun at his head, going through his pockets and taking the contents from his clothing before getting back into the stolen vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to police.