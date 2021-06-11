Glen Burnie man pleads guilty to federal charges of impersonating a U.S. Marshal

BALTIMORE — A Glen Burnie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of impersonating a U.S. Marshal.

Renul Forbes, 32, also known as Michael Renul faces three years behind bars.

Prosecutors say last September 26 Forbes pulled up to a retail store in a car with police lights and approached an Anne Arundel County officer, asking if he knew another officer that worked in the county's Northern District.

As Forbes went into the store, the officer noticed the rear tag on Forbes’s car belonged to a different vehicle.

The officer later asked Forbes for his ID. He refused and instead gave the officer a fake name, claiming to be a U.S. Marshal working out of Greenbelt.

Forbes also gave the phony name of a supervisor.

At the time of the incident, Forbes was wearing a fraudulent U.S. Marshals badge along with magazine and handcuff carriers.

The officer ended up getting in contact with a legitimate U.S. Marshals supervisor who confirmed Forbes was lying about his employment.

While searching Forbes's vehicle, officers found several rounds of ammunition and a handgun not registered to him.

Officers got a hold of the registered gun owner who believed Forbes was a legitimate Marshal.

This incident wasn't the only time Forbes spoke to a police officer under the guise of being a marshal.

He reportedly exchanged a text message and met with others in person to try and obtain departmental information.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.