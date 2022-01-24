Glen Burnie man faces child pornography charges

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police raided the house on Big Baer Drive in Glen Burnie back in June after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had been uploading child pornographic image to an internet site.

“Upon executing that search warrant, they recovered several pieces of evidence, which then took months to analyze,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. “As a result of that analysis, they recovered up to 30 images or videos, which contained exploitive material against children.”

47-year-old Frank Marvin Rosen, Jr. now faces a series of charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, and his time spent as a coach in the area has raised concerns among investigators that other children may have been compromised.

Anne Arundel County Police

“He was known in the community,” said Limansky. “He had assisted with or worked with some youth sports organizations in the area so we ask any families that feel they may have been affected by this individual or if any of their children have been victimized by this individual to please call us with any information.”

If you have any information about this or any other incidents involving Frank Rosen, you’re asked to call the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733.