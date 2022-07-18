Glen Burnie man charged with pulling knife on patrons in local bar

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man was Tasered after allegedly pulling a knife at a bar on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Anne Arundel County police responded to a report of an assault at Ferndale Tavern, at about 9 p.m. July 16.

William Weeks, 33, is accused of pulling a knife on other bar patrons, then leaving the bar.

When police confronted him, he was allegedly uncooperative and refused to comply with commands. Police ultimately Tasered him to bring him into custody. He's charged with two counts of first-degree assault and related crimes.

No bar patrons were injured in the incident.