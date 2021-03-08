Glen Burnie man, 20, dies after crashing into tree overnight Monday

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 20-year-old Glen Burnie man died following an overnight crash Monday.

It happened around 3:35 am on Ritchie Highway near Norfolk Road.

Anne Arundel County Police say an Acura TSX driven by Kai Lemont Saunders slid off into the median and struck a tree.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Right now investigators believe the vehicle left the roadway due to the driver failing to stay in their lane.

Speed does not appear to have played a factor, although toxicology results are still pending.

