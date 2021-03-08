Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Glen Burnie man, 20, dies after crashing into tree overnight Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Tranise Foster, WMAR-2 News
fatal crash into tree Ritchie Hwy in Glen Burnie
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 16:03:21-05

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 20-year-old Glen Burnie man died following an overnight crash Monday.

It happened around 3:35 am on Ritchie Highway near Norfolk Road.

Anne Arundel County Police say an Acura TSX driven by Kai Lemont Saunders slid off into the median and struck a tree.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Right now investigators believe the vehicle left the roadway due to the driver failing to stay in their lane.

Speed does not appear to have played a factor, although toxicology results are still pending.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020