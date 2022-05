GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Those looking forward to the Glen Burnie Farmers Market will have to wait another year to attend.

They have delayed their opening from June 2 to the Spring 2023.

According to the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation and Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, the decision coincides with the construction project to renovate and expand the outdoor ice rink at the Glen Burnie Town Center.