Glen Burnie credit card skimming

Posted at 5:09 AM, Aug 30, 2022
GLEN BURNIE, Md — If you have made a purchase at the 7 eleven on 1250 Crain Highway South in Glen Burnie recently, you are being urged to check your bank statements.

Anne Arundel County police tweeted a picture showing a credit card skimmer that was placed over top of the real credit card reader. The tweet was posted August 29th however they still advice those who have made a purchase there in the past few months to check their bank statements. They also advise people to check the FBI’s website for tips on staying protected against credit card skimming.

