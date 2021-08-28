Giving back to Baltimore: Denver Nuggets player hosts school supply giveaway

BALTIMORE — Tonight kids got to play a little basketball and get supplies to succeed in the upcoming school year!

Will Barton III plays for the Denver Nuggets, but Baltimore is his home.

His non profit - the WB5 foundation held this event at Madison Square Recreation Center in East Baltimore.

He says he always dreamed of giving back to the people in his community.

Students got backpacks, t-shirts and school supplies.

Barton founded the foundation with his mother Karen last year as a way to help those in need in Baltimore and Denver.