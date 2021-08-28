Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Giving back to Baltimore: Denver Nuggets player hosts school supply giveaway

items.[0].videoTitle
Giving back to Baltimore: Denver Nuggets player hosts school supply giveaway
Giving back to Baltimore: Denver Nuggets player hosts school supply giveaway
Giving back to Baltimore: Denver Nuggets player hosts school supply giveaway
Giving back to Baltimore: Denver Nuggets player hosts school supply giveaway
Posted at 10:26 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 23:19:59-04

BALTIMORE — Tonight kids got to play a little basketball and get supplies to succeed in the upcoming school year!

Will Barton III plays for the Denver Nuggets, but Baltimore is his home.

His non profit - the WB5 foundation held this event at Madison Square Recreation Center in East Baltimore.

He says he always dreamed of giving back to the people in his community.

Students got backpacks, t-shirts and school supplies.

Barton founded the foundation with his mother Karen last year as a way to help those in need in Baltimore and Denver.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019